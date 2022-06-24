Look: Lakers Signed The Sons Of 2 NBA Legends Last Night

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers added two legacy names to their organization after the 2022 NBA Draft.

The team picked up Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal after the draft's conclusion on Thursday night.

Pippen Jr., the son of former Bulls star Scottie Pippen, signed a two-way deal — giving him a shot to land a spot on the active roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. O'Neal, the son of Lakers champion Shaquille O'Neal, signed to play for the Los Angeles Sumer League team.

Pippen averaged more than 20 points per game in each of his last two seasons at Vanderbilt, solidifying himself as one of the better guards in the country. With injury issues hampering his three-year collegiate career at UCLA and then LSU, O'Neal only averaged 2.6 points per game.

While neither of these players are expected to reach the elite level of play their fathers did during their NBA careers, it's certainly exciting to keep track of what they can do at the next level.

The Lakers' Summer League schedule will no doubt be one of the most closely followed this July.

The Lakers acquired Michigan State guard Max Christie with their only pick in the draft at No. 35. They also signed Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider on a two-way deal.