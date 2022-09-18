Look: Lamar Jackson Has 2-Word Message For Dolphins

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after throwing a 47-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown #15 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens blew a massive lead in a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins today. So what did Jackson have to say to the team that beat him?

Taking to Twitter, Jackson offered props to the Dolphins for a great game. He pledged to get the Ravens back on track next week.

"Good s-t @MiamiDolphins," Jackson wrote. "@Ravens we gone bounce back."

Jackson's tweet is going viral with over 12,000 likes and 2,000 retweets in just under 30 minutes. Some fans have pointed out how rare it is for Jackson to congratulate an opposing team while others suspect he has a different motive in mind.

"When has Lamar ever congratulated a team via twitter this is scary not going to lie," one fan wrote.

"Lamar only saying this cause he’s gonna be a dolphin next year since the ravens don’t wanna pay him," wrote another.

"bro wants to go home no way he just congratulated the dolphins.. first time he did this," a third user said.

Lamar Jackson played a very good game, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns. But he couldn't rally the Ravens to finish the game in the fourth quarter, opening the door for the Dolphins to win the game.

Will Jackson and the Ravens get back on track next week, or will this loss haunt them for a while?