Look: Lamar Jackson Has Made A Decision On Training Camp

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still waiting for his big contract extension ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

However, the 2019 NFL MVP made it clear earlier this offseason that he wouldn't hold out if the contract offer didn't come before the season. "I don’t have that on my mind,” Jackson told USA Today's Safid Deen.

Well, he's a man of his word. On Thursday afternoon, Jackson reported to training camp ahead of the team's first official practice next week.

The Ravens posted video of their star quarterback on the way into the building.

Jackson is set to make $23 million this coming season. However, he just watched as the Arizona Cardinals inked Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.

After seeing Deshaun Watson and Murray get paid top dollar this offseason, Jackson has to know he's next on the list. Will he sign a new deal before the 2022 season kicks off, though?

That's the question everyone Ravens fans wants answered.