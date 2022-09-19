Look: Lamar Jackson Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson will always hold love for one of his former teammates.

Jackson appeared to retweet a video from the NFL that showed Joe Flacco being fired up after the Jets' comeback win on Sunday afternoon.

Flacco was a mentor to Jackson so it's not surprising to see the latter really happy for the former.

Flacco started the first nine games of Jackson's rookie season before he was benched for Jackson. From then on, Jackson has been the starter for the Ravens and hasn't looked back.

The Jets were down 30-17 to the Cleveland Browns with less than two minutes remaining but somehow squeaked out a victory.

They scored a touchdown to cut the lead to six before recovering an onside kick which gave them the ball back. After that, Flacco led the Jets on a game-winning drive to snatch victory from defeat.

The old man has still got it, and Jackson has surely recognized that.