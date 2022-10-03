Look: Lamar Jackson Reacts To John Harbaugh's Controversial Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills yesterday due in no small part to a botched fourth down play deep in Buffalo territory when a field goal would have given Baltimore the lead.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended the decision to go for the touchdown rather than the field goal, asserting that it gave the team a better chance to win.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed with Harbaugh's assessment. He pointed out that the fourth-down controversy wouldn't have been an issue if he had simply executed the play properly on third down. Jackson pledged that the Ravens would execute better in the future.

“If we had executed on third down, there wouldn’t have even been that question. Nobody would be disappointed,” Jackson said, via ProFootballTalk. “Next time we’ll get it.”

The game itself was hardly Lamar Jackson's best game of the season.

It was the first time since Week 12 of last year where he had more interceptions than touchdowns and the first time since Week 12 of 2020 when he had fewer than 150 passing yards while playing a full game.

The season is still young though, which gives Jackson plenty of opportunities to make those changes he mentioned.

Baltimore play the rival Cincinnati Bengals this coming Sunday.