Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason.

Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.

Jackson and the Ravens failed to agree to terms on a contract extension before the 2022 season. He'll be a free agent after this year and barring an unexpected change in the situation, the team will give him the franchise tag.

Fans of other NFL teams and even the Ravens themselves are pretty much ready to assume that Jackson will be traded to another team. Some are even pondering who the Ravens might have lined up to replace him:

In five seasons with the Ravens, Lamar Jackson has become one of the NFL's most electric mobile quarterbacks since Michael Vick. He's certainly surpassed Vick in a nearly all areas - from passing to rushing.

Jackson was the NFL MVP for the 2019 season, but there are still some holes in his game - holes that might be keeping the Ravens from giving him everything he wants in a contract extension.

Has Jackson truly played his final game for the Ravens?