Look: Lamar Jackson's Message Is Going Viral On Monday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Hours removed from a near-upset of the defending AFC champion Bengals on Sunday night without him, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted cryptic message to fans on his Instagram story.

The quote, a repost from Wallo267 of "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" reads:

When you have something good, you don't play with it. You don't take chances losing it. You don't neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.

The former MVP's story post began to go viral Monday morning.

"You know it's over when the subliminal shots start firing," a fan said.

"He outta there Ravens played with that man emotions," another replied. "He need to get a agent foreal foreal."

"Told y'all lol," a user laughed. It's not about the bag anymore (if it ever was), it's about principle imo. They played in that man face. He ain't eem tweet about the game last night. Issa wrap."

Not what Ravens fans wanted to see this AM.