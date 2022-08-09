Look: Lance Armstrong Reveals He Just Got Married

PAU, FRANCE - JULY 20: American Lance Armstrong with team RadioShack rides in a breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France on July 20, 2010 in Pau, France. Armstrong started the ride between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Pau in 31st place. French rider Pierrick Fedrigo won the stage while Alberto Contador retained the yellow jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, former cycling star Lance Armstrong revealed that he got married to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen.

Armstrong shared a plethora of photos from his wedding on his Instagram account. He referred to his wedding as the best day of his life.

"Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong," Armstrong wrote. "So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears. Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Armstrong, 50, started dating Anna in 2008. He claims their relationship helped him get over his biggest hurdles.

Here's the post from Armstrong:

Armstrong won the Tour de France seven consecutive times from 1999 to 2005. He was stripped of his titles due to doping allegations.

It's nice to see Armstrong enjoying his life away from cycling.