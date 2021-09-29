Look: Lane Kiffin Has Message For 2 ESPN Hosts

This Saturday, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels will look to take down the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in a marquee matchup.

With the Rebels’ impressive 3-0 record to start the season, plenty of fans and analysts feel Lane Kiffin’s squad has what it takes to give the Tide a run for their money.

PTI host Mike Wilbon is not one of these people.

During Tuesday’s episode, the longtime sports journalist absolutely ripped into the second-year Ole Miss coach.

“Lane Kiffin is a clown,” Wilbon said. “Lane Kiffin has been an embarrassment at multiple stops. I mean no one is going to run out there and say ‘I want Lane Kiffin right here on the logo representing me.’

… Lane Kiffin equals embarrassment at some point wherever he is.”

Kiffin, a notoriously active presence on social media, responded to these harsh comments on Twitter.

“So [angry emoji]. Geez. I’ll [prayer emoji] for you. Life is too short to be so angry. @PTI,” he wrote.

Over the next few weeks, Kiffin has plenty of opportunities to prove he and his Ole Miss squad are the real deal.

Heading into Tuscaloosa as 14.5-point underdogs, an upset win in this SEC contest would surely quiet some haters. The following week, the Rebels will get another shot to prove their legitimacy in an unexpected highly-ranked matchup with the undefeated Arkansas Razorbacks.