Look: Lane Kiffin Has A Message For Arch Manning

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football program have been aggressive in their pursuit of highly-touted quarterback recruit Arch Manning. And on Saturday, the Rebels’ head coach continued those recruiting efforts.

Prior to tonight’s game against No. 11 Texas A&M in Oxford, Kiffin walked through a crowd of Ole Miss fans on his way into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Seeing a sign that caught his eye, the head coach grabbed it from a fan and thrust it into the air.

“WE WANT ARCH,” the sign read.

Lane Kiffin grabs a “We Want Arch” Sign from the crowd #ArchToOleMiss #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/tfch5gnJXz — Barstool Ole Miss (@BarstoolOleMiss) November 13, 2021

Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports. As one of the most highly-sought-after QB recruits in recent memory, the Isidore Newman High School junior has garnered offers from nearly every top program in the country — including Ole Miss.

Manning’s namesake and grandfather, Archie Manning, played for the Rebels during his college days. His uncle Eli and father, Cooper, also both committed to play for the Ole Miss program.

Arch traveled to Oxford for his official visit last month on Oct. 23. At halftime of the the Rebels’ victory over LSU, Eli Manning’s No. 10 Ole Miss jersey was retired in a special ceremony.

Arch Manning will likely be watching tonight as Kiffin and the 7-2 Rebels take on the Aggies in Oxford.