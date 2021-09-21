Look: Lane Kiffin Only Follows 1 Person On Instagram

Lane Kiffin has nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram — but he only follows one of them back.

In attempts to land the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, the Ole Miss head coach is only following highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning.

Lane Kiffin follows one person on Instagram. Always Be Crootin. pic.twitter.com/hK8BpqTu2K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2021

Kiffin and Ole Miss aren’t the only ones who hope to land Manning, though.

As a five-star recruit and one of the most highly-rated prospects in recent memory, top programs from across the nation are scrambling to add Manning to their rosters. As a junior in high school, the nephew of Peyton and Eli has already received heavy interest from powerhouses Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Texas on top of his attention from Kiffin and the Rebels.

Manning has deep connections to the Ole Miss program. His grandfather/namesake, Archie Manning, and his uncle Eli both played for the Rebels. His father, Cooper, committed to Mississippi as a highly-touted high school recruit, but was unable to ever see the field after he was diagnosed with a career-ending spinal condition.

Arch took an unofficial visit to Oxford in late July. His most recent visit was to SEC-rival Georgia as he watched the No. 2 Bulldogs beatdown the South Carolina Gamecocks in Sanford Stadium this past weekend.

Unless he goes the increasingly-popular reclassification route, Manning will have two more seasons at Isidore Newman High School before he joins the college ranks.