Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Minor League Baseball Team's Promotion

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You never know what kind of promotions a minor league baseball team might drum up, but one Tennessee ballclub took aim at former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies invited young fans onto the field to throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin's face on it. And they made it count...

The clip even reached the coach himself, who tagged the Volunteers football account on Twitter.

This isn't the first time a condiments have been hurled at the Ole Miss coach. When the Rebels played in Knoxville last season, the game was stopped for 20 minutes due to Vols fans throwing trash at the Rebels sideline.

From golf balls and vape pens to mustard bottles, Kiffin was nearly hit with a barrage of objects.

Ever the troll, he even signed a mustard bottle for a fan at SEC Media Days.