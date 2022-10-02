Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks.

Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury.

Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on calling Jimbo Fisher after the press conference and telling him exactly what they're going to do.

Kiffin's reaction got some of its own on Saturday.

"It is always fun when Kiffin is tweeting Saban press conferences," one user said. "You know it will be good."

"Man come back and be our offense coordinator," a Crimson Tide fan tweeted.

"One thing about Lane...." another laughed.

"Lane just come to Bama when the GOAT leaves!" another pleaded.

"The best part of this thread is that Lane Kiffin retweeted it. I love it!"

Alabama travels to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on November 12.