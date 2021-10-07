Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Ole Miss’ New Promotion

In a pregame interview before this past Saturday’s matchup against the No. 1 Crimson Tide, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told fans to “get their popcorn ready” before emphatically tossing his headset towards the camera. Just hours later, he was eating those words.

The Rebels ended up falling to their SEC rivals in a 42-21 blowout loss — not exactly the thrilling upset Kiffin was hoping for.

Poking fun at their head coach this week, the Ole Miss program is offering a hilarious promotion in reference to these comments. The first 5,000 fans in Vaught Hemingway Stadium for this weekend’s matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks will receive free popcorn.

“Popcorn’s Ready,” the promotion reads.

Kiffin took to Twitter to react to this deal on Thursday.

“Embrace life it’s to short to be serious!! It’s ok to laugh at yourself,” he wrote.

Embrace life it’s to short to be serious!! It’s ok to laugh at yourself. 🏈🔥❤️@OleMissFB https://t.co/GN1shHnNC5 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 7, 2021

After the loss, Kiffin apologized for the “stupid” comment.

“I just heard someone yelling in the locker room and someone saying that,” Kiffin said, per ESPN. “I don’t even know why it came out and I actually said to [offensive coordinator Jeff] Lebby, I got on the headsets and said, ‘I just said something really stupid. You better score a lot of points.'”

“GET YOUR POPCORN READY” Lane Kiffin mic drop pic.twitter.com/7XUpMBOh0S — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2021

He also apologized for the way his actions looked disrespectful to CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl.

“When I found out afterwards that it looked rude, which it did, I contacted Jamie and made sure that she knew that was not on purpose,” Kiffin said Monday. “I apologize for that. It was not done on purpose at all. Looked like it, though. I saw it.”

The No. 17 Rebels will look to bounce back with a win over the No. 13 Razorbacks on Saturday at noon ET.