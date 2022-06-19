Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Peyton Manning College World Series Photo

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning was enjoying a pleasant day of baseball before unexpectedly getting roasted.

The Hall of Fame quarterback attended Saturday's College World Series showdown between Ole Miss and Auburn. During the game, the Charles Schwab Field crew had some fun at the University of Tennessee alum's expense by identifying him as "Eli Manning's brother" on the jumbotron.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin seemed to appreciate the stadium prioritizing one of the school's former greats over his highly accomplished older sibling.

Eli also approved.

However, Peyton had some jokes of his own. The passer once known for using "Omaha" as a pre-snap audible wore an "Omaha" cap at Omaha, Nebraska.

The former Indianapolis Colts star may have anticipated seeing his alma mater in action. The top-seeded Volunteers had seven losses all year before losing a best-of-three series to Notre Dame in the super regionals.

Instead, Peyton witnessed Eli's Rebels earn a 5-1 victory over the Tigers to start the double-elimination round. Dylan DeLucia stockpiled 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings, limiting Auburn to one run on four hits and no walks.

Ole Miss will face Arkansas on Monday night, with the winner moving one victory away from a spot in the CWS Finals.