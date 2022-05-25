Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Steve Kerr's Viral Message

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field before the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made waves yesterday with his viral message in response to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Today, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stated where he stands on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Kiffin praised Kerr for making such a strong message. He agreed with Kerr that more action must be taken.

"Thanks for your leadership Coach Kerr," Kiffin tweeted. "Enough is enough!"

Kiffin's tweet has 3,000 likes and several hundred retweets since this morning. But most of the people in Kiffin's comments don't agree with Kiffin, and certainly don't agree with Kerr.

Lane Kiffin has garnered a lot of popularity for speaking his mind on a wide variety of issues relating to college football. But stepping into the issue of gun control in America and other contentious subjects will have wildly different results - especially now that Kiffin is head coach at Ole Miss.

It doesn't seem likely that any amount of wishing or "thoughts and prayers" will prevent shootings like the one that happened in Texas yesterday. Serious action that will make people unpopular - or downright vilified - will be necessary to bring about change like that.

So unless Kiffin and Kerr are will to take that action, in the end their words really aren't going to amount to much.

Do you agree with Lane Kiffin and Steve Kerr?