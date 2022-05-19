Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To The Nick Saban Drama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is one of the many prominent college football figures to criticize the NCAA's new NIL landscape.

On Wednesday, the Alabama head coach called out Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies for taking advantage of these new rules in the recruiting game.

The Aggies have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it," Saban said, per Crimson Tide insider Mike Rodak.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin couldn't help but get in on the drama.

He posted a gif of Peyton Manning doing finger guns, implying "shots fired" by his SEC colleague.

Kiffin and the rest of the college football world will no doubt have an eye on the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Aggies on October 8.