Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Viral Best Buy Video

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has never shied away from having a presence on social media.

That was evident yet again this week after a video started going viral. The video in question showed a group of three people run into a Best Buy and attempt to steal cell phones that were connected to a table.

The three individuals were thwarted by several Best Buy employees, who stood their ground like middle linebackers trying to stop the run. That video, and another Best Buy video showing an employee tackling someone trying to steal an item were making the rounds on social media.

Of course, it didn't take long for the videos to hit social media and subsequently get tossed around by those in the football world. Now Kiffin is trying to recruit one of the employees in the video.

"#ComeToTheSip if you've got eligibility left," Kiffin said.

Kiffin hasn't had any trouble brining elite talent to the Rebels over the past few seasons.

His activity on social media certainly doesn't hurt his recruiting.