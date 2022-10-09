Look: Lane Kiffin's Message For Laura Rutledge Is Going Viral

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

During a recent interview with the Clarion Ledger, SEC Nation reporter Laura Rutledge weighed in on the live mascot debate between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Bully XXI, a live Bulldog mascot for Mississippi State, has been a long-standing figure in the program. Lane Kiffin's golden English lab puppy, Juice, has become an unofficial figure for the Rebels' program this season.

“(Bully) is definitely the elder statesman in this particular comparison, because Juice Kiffin is only like seven months old,” Rutledge said. “There are definitely plans for me to hang out with Bully. In the past, I've always enjoyed my time with Bully. “I will reserve the right to spend some time with him in person, and then I promise I will reveal my selection for which dog packs the best punch or the best bite or however you want to put that. I love the live mascots so much.”

Kiffin took to Twitter with a joking response to this interview answer from Rutledge.

"I told you ⁦@JuiceKiffin Not to buy into ⁦@LauraRutledge Only 7 days later she is …….. and you are out of sight out of mind and she is with another Never trust a ⁦@GatorsFB son.Typical," he wrote.

"I have room in my heart for both of these sweet dogs! Give Juice a belly rub from me!" Rutledge responded.

Kiffin and No. 9 Ole Miss are undefeated on the season with a 6-0 record. The Rebels will welcome Bully and Mississippi State for the final regular-season matchup of the year on November 24.