Look: Lane Kiffin's Message For Nick Saban Is Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss the current state of the sport.

Saban, who's dominated college football like no one else, is hoping the sport can get back to having parity.

“One of the things I’d like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity: same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is,” Saban explained. “I don’t think we have that balance right now which could affect the parity of college football and athletics as a whole.”

Has college football ever had parity?

Lane Kiffin isn't sure if Saban knows the word's definition...

“Paul, did you tell (the goat) what that word means????” Kiffin tweeted. “Parity = ‘The state or condition of being equal, especially regarding status or pay.’”

College football has a lot of good things. Parity probably is not one of them.