Look: Lane Kiffin's Reaction To Daughter's Admission Goes Viral

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin may make a lot of money, but that doesn't mean he can't get upset over his daughter spending a lot of money at a store.

Kiffin was sitting down at a mall when his daughter came up and told him that she went to the store Zara. It's a store that specializes in clothes, shoes, perfume, swimsuits, and so much more.

He asked his daughter how much she spent before she said $721. He was absolutely stunned by the admission.

Here's the video:

Almost any parent has felt this way before.

He likely had some more words with her off camera but it's also something that will smooth over relatively quickly.

This was probably nothing compared to how he chews out his players on the field when they make a mistake, though.