Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is well known for his activity on Twitter. And on Friday, he furthered that reputation with a direct shot at the Tennessee Volunteers.

In response to a post about the NCAA’s decision to not implement any new rules on faking injuries for the 2022 season, the Rebels’ leader simply tagged the Tennessee program.

The post featured a photo of Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel, an outspoken advocate for new rules on faking injuries.

This tweet is of course going viral on Twitter.

“Dude is the biggest troll in history,” one fan wrote.

“Disgusting. I guess you’ll cheat the game another year,” another added.

Tennessee encountered countless injury stoppages during their fast-paced offensive drives on multiple occasions this past season, including during their 31-26 loss to Kiffin and Ole Miss on Oct. 16 — a game that would be remembered for golf balls and mustard bottles being thrown down onto the field at Neyland Stadium.

The NCAA ultimately decided to not implement any new rules because of the difficulty that comes with enforcing “ethics.”

“It is very difficult to legislate ethics, particularly when an injury timeout is being used to gain an advantage,” NCAA football rules committee chair David Shaw said in a statement. “The small number of teams that seem to use these tactics should be addressed directly.”