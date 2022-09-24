Look: Larsa Pippen Reportedly Dating Son Of NBA Legend

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 15: Larsa Pippen during the Sports Illustrated Swim show at the W South Beach on July 15th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Earlier this month, there were reports about Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was spotted with the son of another NBA legend.

Pippen was spotted at Zuma in Miami with Michael Jordan's second oldest son, Marcus. At the time, TMZ said the couple was "just friends" but that appears to be old news.

According to a new report from US Weekly, Pippen and Jordan's son are officially dating.

From US Weekly:

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan aren't exactly friends at the moment, which makes the news all that more noteworthy.

Larsa is no stranger to the headlines, like in 2021 when she was spotted with NBA swingman Malik Beasley.