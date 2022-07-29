Look: Las Vegas Sportsbook Flooded This Week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 29: A general view at The grand opening of Derek Stevens' Circa Sports Sportsbook at The Pass Casino (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Circa Sports) Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Heavy rain in Las Vegas caused major flooding and power outages this week. In fact, things got so out of hand that water started pouring through a screen inside Circa Sportsbook.

Other casinos are also dealing with flooding this week, according to multiple reports.

That being said, there's actual footage of the water crashing through a TV screen at Circa Sportsbook.

It's a wild scene to say the least.

Check it out:

While this is a very serious situation, that didn't stop sports fans from cracking jokes.

"Last night was one for the books," one person said.

Another person tweeted, "What are the odds?"

The Las Vegas area is expected to deal with scattered thunderstorms this Friday evening. Hopefully, everyone stays safe.