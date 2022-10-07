Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight

LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars.

Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos.

Dunne was decked out in an LSU leotard in advance of the new gymnastics season, which kicks off in a few months. She also had a tiara in the form of a crown to wear.

Check it out.

The new collegiate landscape with the NCAA passing Name, Image and Likeness rules has allowed her to become one of the elites of the new era.

Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that Dunne is the highest-earning female athlete in college athletics. She's also just behind the elite college football quarterbacks like Alabama's Bryce Young.

The LSU Tigers gymnast has landed some notable endorsement deals, including ones with Vuori, American Eagle and other big-time brands.

She also has over two million followers on social media.