Look: Laura Rutledge Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Safe to say ESPN "NFL Live" host Laura Rutledge will be looking forward to Week 1 after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers Wednesday.

After learning that Carolina would be hosting Cleveland in its season-opener, Rutledge had her eyes on a motivated Baker.

Tweeting, "When Baker has a boulder sized chip on his shoulder ..."

Some fans reacted to Rutledge's post.

"When Myles Garrett play for the other team," replied ESPN colleague Marcus Spears.

"You kinda forgot that the Browns also have this dude on the other side with as big a chip — Thats also proven to be a top 2 DE in the league Laura Rutledge," another commented. "I think you forgot."

"It's the bum shoulder too," another user cried.

"He did against Green Bay on Christmas Day," tweeted a Packers fan. "He threw 4 interceptions and cost Cleveland a win."

"The Baker Mayfield chip on his shoulder thing is the funniest thing in sports."

The quarterback battle in Carolina begins...