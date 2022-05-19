Look: Laura Rutledge Reacts To The Jimbo Fisher Drama

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following the back-and-forth between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week, fans can't wait for October 8.

Earlier this week, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class. Fisher wasted no time firing back at the Alabama head coach. Fisher denied the allegations and called Saban a "narcissist" and used the word "despicable" multiple times.

Given the back-and-forth between the two coaches, fans can't wait for these two teams to face off this season. That includes ESPN host Laura Rutledge.

"Is it October 8 yet?!!" she said on Twitter.

According to a comment from Fisher, the Alabama head coach attempted to call the Aggies head coach to explain.

"I'm not going to," Fisher said when asked if he took the call, per CBS Sports. "We’re done. He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever? When you have all the advantages, it’s easy."

October 8 can't get here soon enough.