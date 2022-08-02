Look: Laura Rutledge Reacts To Tom Brady, Dolphins News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some reporters were right all along when it came to the Tom Brady to Miami rumors earlier this year.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe and Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk were all over it, even though a lot of other people (including Brady) denied it.

Both Volin and Florio got the last laughs on Tuesday when the Dolphins had three draft picks taken away due to tampering.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge wasted no time defending Volin on her Twitter when the report became public.

The NFL investigated the tampering claims and found that the Dolphins tampered to get Brady multiple times over the years. The first evidence was found during the 2019-20 season when Brady was still in New England.

The second piece of evidence was from earlier this year when the Dolphins tried to get Brady and Sean Payton to join the organization.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was also suspended for the next two months after allowing this to happen.