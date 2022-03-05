Look: Laura Rutledge’s Reaction To Jordan Davis Goes Viral

Laura Rutledge was over the moon when Jordan Davis was running his 40-yard dash.

Rutledge was watching Davis when he said, “I love a big man running the 40. It makes me happy.”

Davis then went on to have the best 40-yard dash of this combine. The Georgia defensive lineman ran a 4.82 even though he’s 341 pounds.

Davis had his best season this past year for the Bulldogs when he finished with 32 total tackles (17 solo), plus had two sacks. He also had one pass defended.

Before this season, Davis only went over 20 tackles once (2018 as a freshman).

With how Davis has done today, he’s looking likely that he’ll go in the first round.

You can see the NFL Scouting Combine on NFL Network.