Look: Leaked Audio Reveals What Suspended College Football Broadcaster Said

On Friday afternoon a college football broadcaster was indefinitely suspended following a controversial comment he made.

During the Duke's Mayo Bowl, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn referred to immigrants stuck in El Paso as "illegal aliens." He was indefinitely suspended by Learfield Communications.

Kyle Winchester, the general manager of Wolfpack Sports Properties, released a statement on Hahn.

"Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke Mayo Bowl radio broadcast," Winchester said.

Audio of his comments has now surfaced on social media.

"In the Sun Bowl and amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh six. That's will 11:15 to go in the second quarter," Hahn said.

Yikes!

Hahn's broadcasting future with the company could be in jeopardy.