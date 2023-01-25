Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 02: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Patrick Reed of the United States look on on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 02, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights.

While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents.

During a practice round today, LIV Golf's Patrick Reed allegedly threw a tee at PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy. It was a somewhat unbelievable story that immediately went viral on social media.

Thankfully, video of the incident has finally emerged. Reed shook hands with McIlroy's caddie and then went to acknowledge McIlroy, who had no intention of speaking with Reed.

After getting blown off by McIlroy, Reed reaches into his pocket and tosses a tee in Rory's direction.

Check it out.

It's much ado about nothing, but shows the distaste some PGA Tour golfers have for those who left for LIV Golf.

McIlroy has been the most out-spoken PGA Tour member and his reaction to Reed speaks volumes.