Look: LeBron, Bronny James Attending Tonight's Ohio State Game
You know it's a big night when LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are in the house.
The Lakers superstar accompanied Bronny on his official visit to Ohio State, where the two are attending the Buckeyes primetime matchup vs. Notre Dame.
Chants of "We want Bronny" could reportedly be heard from OSU's student section as the school attempts to court the four-star guard.
LeBron has always been a big supporter of the Ohio State program, saying on-record that that's where he would've went to school had he gone the college route and regular outfitting the Bucks with PE's from his signature line with Nike.
We'll see if that Ohio pride rubs off on Bronny when its time to make a decision about his basketball future.