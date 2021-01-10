Look: LeBron Gave National Title Game Present To Ohio State

While LeBron James never went to college, we have a pretty good idea of where he would’ve gone had he not gone straight to the league. The Ohio native and long-time Buckeye fan has made his allegiance Ohio State well known over the years — and today was no different.

Just one day before the Buckeyes matchup with No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game, James had a generous gift shipped to the team. The NBA legend and former Cleveland Cavalier sent a brand new pair of Beats by Dre headphones to every player on the OSU squad.

The Ohio State football official Twitter account posted photos of the players posing with their gifts down in Miami.

“Thanks @KingJames for the Natty swag #GoBuckeyes.”

LeBron James’ support with this move doesn’t only extend to Ohio State — but to a dear friend of his as well.

On Monday, Andre Young aka Dr. Dre (creator of Beat by Dre headphones), suffered a brain aneurysm that saw him hospitalized for multiple days. Earlier this week, the Lakers star posted a photo with Dre — the caption reading, “Praying for you my Brother!!”

There’s no doubt James’ gift choice was influenced by his friend’s condition.

LeBron James will cheer on his Ohio State Buckeyes as they kickoff against the Crimson Tide at 8:00 p.m. E.T Monday night.