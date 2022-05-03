Look: LeBron Is A Very Happy Sports Owner Today

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool reached the Champions League final with a 3-2 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday. LeBron James is delighted to see the squad make their third final appearance in five years.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who has a partial ownership share of the decorated English club, celebrated on Twitter as Liverpool earned a spot in the finals at Stade de France.

James purchased 2 percent of Liverpool for $6.5 million in 2011. By 2018, his investment jumped nearly five times in value to approximately $32 million.

Last year, James increased his ownership stake by becoming a partner in Fenway Sports Group alongside business associates Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter.

The four-time NBA champion witnessed Liverpool snap a long drought by capturing their 19th Premier League title in 2020. Liverpool also won their sixth Champions League crown in 2019 and won the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium in February.

Liverpool awaits the winner of Wednesday's semifinal draw between Real Madrid and Manchester City to see who they'll face on May 28. Since he won't be able to win a championship for the Lakers this year, James will likely be watching.