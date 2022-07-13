Look: LeBron James Clarifies His Comment About Brittney Griner, United States

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made headlines with a comment about Brittney Griner.

During a recent taping of "The Shop," Griner's situation came up in conversation. The WNBA superstar was arrested in Russia over 140 days ago and recently plead guilty.

With that in mind, LeBron was wondering Griner's mindset. James suggested she might not be feeling like she wants to back to the United States after everything she's been through.

"...How can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" he said.

Of course, his comments immediately went viral on social media. So much so that he's offering a clarification.

"My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome," he said on Twitter.

LeBron obviously felt like a clarification was necessary after some suggested he thinks the U.S. is letting Griner down.