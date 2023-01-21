Look: LeBron James Doubles Down On Shannon Sharpe Comment

Lakers superstar LeBron James had Shannon Sharpe's back after Friday night's spat with Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies and that continued onto Instagram today.

Taking to social media, the King posted a picture of the Hall of Fame tight end with the caption: "If 'I Wish A Muthaf#ck* Would' was a person! MOOD ... Unk VIBES!"

James was asked about Brooks' comments directly after the game and gave Sharpe his full support.

"I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that's my guy," LeBron told reporters. "I always got his back and he's got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure."

The FS1 personality and "Undisputed" co-host had a lot to say to ESPN about the back-and-forth. Telling the network that nobody on the Grizzlies wanted these problems.

They didn't want this smoke. They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about the jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said 'F–k' me I said, 'F–k' you back. He started to come at me and I said, 'You don’t want these problems.' And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don't let these fools fool you now.

Brooks has since called Sharpe a "blogger" and "regular pedestrian."