On Friday night, a high school basketball game turned into a Hollywood red carpet – but that’s what happens when LeBron James is the father of one of the players.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was in attendance to watch his son, LeBron James Jr., face off against some of the best players in the country. LeBron wasn’t alone in the stands though.

He also brought musician Drake and Lakers teammate Jared Dudley to the game.

Here’s the arrival of LeBron and Drake.

LeBron and Drake pulled up to Bronny’s playoff game tonight 🔥 @brhoops (via @Tarek_Fattal)pic.twitter.com/hmUxNmiI3x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2021

While they were the two biggest names in the building on Friday night, the real superstars were on the court. Bronny James made his season debut after missing a few months with a torn meniscus.

Although he didn’t make a major impact, James had a pivotal fourth-quarter 3-pointer that cut the Centennial Huskies’ lead to just three points. In the end, though, Centennial walked out with an 80-72 win.

Sierra Canyon nearly won the game thanks to an incredible performance from UCLA commit Amari Bailey. He’s the No. 3 recruit in the 2022 class and showed why with a 33-point night in the loss.