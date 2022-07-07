Look: LeBron James Fourth Of July Photo Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Fourth of July has come and gone with athletes and celebrities across the country celebrating America's Independence Day.

So what was NBA megastar LeBron James doing to celebrate the holiday? Enjoying it with his former teammates from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Photos shared on social media shows LeBron hanging out with his teammates from the famed Fighting Irish basketball team in Akron. They were all wearing their best, rocking collared white shirts while hanging out together.

One Twitter account shared a photo comparing what LeBron and his teammates look like now versus 20 years ago when they played together. It's quite heartwarming:

The story of LeBron James as a high school basketball prodigy remains one of the most well-known in the entire sport. Between 1999 and 2003, LeBron, Dru Joy, Romeo Travis and the others turned St. Vincent-St. Mary into a powerhouse, winning three state titles.

LeBron went straight out of high school into the NBA while his high school teammates all went in various directions. Some went to college befort brief NBA careers, others didn't pursue basketball far beyond high school.

But LeBron is known to have contributed to his teammates finding financial success after parting ways with them. They've clearly all stayed close 20 years since their last games together.

