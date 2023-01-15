Look: LeBron James Has 3-Word Reaction To Brock Purdy's Performance

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

LeBron James is impressed with the performance from seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Saturday night.

"Mr. Irrelevant" put up 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns in this evening's 41-23 blowout win over the Seahawks — pushing the Niners through to the Divisional Round of the postseason.

"PURDY GOT GAME!!!!!!!!!" LeBron wrote on Twitter.

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over for San Francisco as QB1 after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. He led the team to six straight victories to close out the season — throwing at least two touchdowns in each game.

Fans and analysts around the league questioned Purdy's ability to lead the Niners to significant postseason success. But from the looks of this Round 1 victory, it appears the late-round rookie has what it takes to operate this Super Bowl-caliber offense.

The Niners will face off against the high-seed winner of either Tampa Bay-Dallas or Minnesota-New York.