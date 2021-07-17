Look: LeBron James Has A Message For The “Haters”

Nearly 25 years after Michael Jordan’s original Space Jam film was released in 1997, Warner Brothers has finally released the franchise’s second installment — this time with NBA superstar LeBron James.

After its release on Friday, Space Jam: A New Legacy grossed $13.1 million at 3,965 theaters in the box office, scheduled to make $32 million over this weekend, per Deadline.com. The family box-office hit even surpassed Disney/Marvel’s highly-anticipated Black Widow in its second weekend.

While a good deal of people were clearly excited about this Space Jam: A New Legacy release, there were always those who felt James’ version could never top Jordan’s.

LeBron took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to the “haters.”

“Hi Haters!” he wrote with a link to his film’s box-office numbers.

Space Jam: A New Legacy earned the best box-office numbers of any Warner Brothers film released during the pandemic, topping Godzilla vs. Kong‘s 3-day of $28.2 million.

James has definitely been doing his part in promoting the movie. With an early exit for his Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s NBA postseason, the all-time great hooper has been all over Twitter with messages about his recently released film.

Space Jam: A New Legacy currently holds the No. 1 position in this weekend’s earnings.

Let’s see if these impressive opening weekend numbers can hold in the coming weeks.