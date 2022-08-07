Look: LeBron James Has Special Message For NASCAR Driver

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

When Chris Buescher takes the track at Michigan Speedway on Sunday, his No. 17 car will be sporting an "I Promise" paint job in support of he LeBron James Family Foundation.

Ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400, Buescher received a shoutout from the King himself.

"Best of luck to our friend Chris Buescher and the # 17 car out on the track today!!" LeBron tweeted. "#WeAreFamily."

Buescher also shared his excitement for the new car.

Tweeting, "Pretty cool to have the LeBron James Family Foundation on my ride for Michigan. The car looks fantastic!"

RFK Racing is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, the Lakers superstar is a part of.

LeBron started his foundation back in 2004, aiming to assist underserved children and families in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Since then, James has gone on to open the I Promise School which allows students a free education at the University of Akron upon completion of the program.