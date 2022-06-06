Look: LeBron James Is Hinting At A Big Media Move

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LeBron James could soon be making a big move in the sports media world.

NBA stars have taken the podcasting game to a whole new level. Most notably, Draymond Green runs his own podcast and it's garnered plenty of attention.

Could LeBron be next?

James took to Twitter on Monday and revealed he either wants to hop on a podcast or start his own.

"Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own," he said.

Big Cat of Barstool Sports is making his pitch.

"You won’t come on @PardonMyTake," he said.

Popular Lakers fan account "LakeShowYo" wants to join in on the fun.

A LeBron podcast would be interesting.

One of the reasons so many sports fans love Draymond Green is he's not afraid to speak his mind, specifically regarding other players.

LeBron has a reputation of trying to be friends with everyone. He'd probably need to break a few of those friendships were he to start a podcast. No one wants to listen to constant fake praise about other players.

Should LeBron start his own podcast this off-season?