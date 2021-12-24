An Instagram post from Lebron James is going viral but not in a way that some would expect one to.

James posted a photo of a spiderman meme where all three are pointing at each other with titles of “covid,” “cold,” and “flu,” next to them.

James seems to suggest that all three of these viruses are the same – given the meme format.

He’s also likely still upset due to his false positive test in early December. He had to miss a game against the Sacramento Kings due to testing positive for COVID-19 a day after he tested negative.

The league then cleared him a day later after he submitted two negative tests. James was pretty angered by this at the time and it looks like that hasn’t gone away.

“I knew I was going to get cleared. I never ever felt sick at all,” James said. “I know you can be asymptomatic. But if what I had was a positive COVID test, then what are we doing? What are we talking about? I thought it was handled very poorly.”

The Lakers are currently 16-17 overall, which is good for the sixth spot in the Western Conference.

Their next game will be on Saturday against the Nets at 8 p.m. ET.