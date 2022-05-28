Look: LeBron James Made A Special Visit To A Different Sporting Event

LeBron James was in the house at Paris' Stade de France for Saturday's Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

LeBron is a longtime fan and minority owner of Liverpool. He's held his 2% ownership since he bought his stake as part of the Fenway Sports Group in 2011.

The NBA superstar was rocking a full suit and drinking champagne in the owners box as he watched his Premier League club.

Take a look at LeBron's cross-sport appearance this weekend:

LeBron celebrated Liverpool's Champions League Final berth earlier this month.

Unfortunately for LeBron and his Reds, Real Madrid claimed the title with a 1-0 victory on Saturday. Brazilian star Vini Jr. scored the match's lone goal in the 59th minute to give the La Liga powerhouse their 14th title — by far the most of any team in Champions League history.