Look: LeBron James Made More NBA History Last Night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

46 points from LeBron James weren't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win as they fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 133-115 yesterday. But as LeBron continues to chase Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, he made more NBA history in the loss.

According to Tom Haberstroh, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 40 points against all 30 NBA teams his performance yesterday. What's equally wild is that there are only seven teams that he hasn't dropped 40 on at least twice.

LeBron managed to beat James Harden to that particular achievement. Harden has scored 40 on 29 of 30 teams with the Houston Rockets being the only team left on his checklist.

Kevin Durant can match the feat with performances against the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook both have five more teams to score 40 on before they can match the feat.

LeBron James is now only 177 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. If he maintains his current average of 30.2 points per game, he'll break the record within five or six games.

The bad news for Lakers fans is that five of their next six games will be on the road. So unless LeBron has a few bad games or decides to rest up, chances are they'll have to go to Indiana or New Orleans to see him make history.

How many more records will LeBron James break before his incredible career concludes?