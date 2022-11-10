Look: LeBron James Not Happy With Kyrie Irving Punishment

Kyrie Irving has been in the news quite a bit over the last week or two.

He faced a lot of valid criticism for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter and was eventually suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets.

He was then supposed to donate $500,000 toward organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities to the ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) before they declined it.

Irving also had to complete several tasks before he can return to the floor after serving his suspension.

LeBron James, who's one of the most influential players in the league, isn't happy with some of the discipline that he's getting.

"I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play," James tweeted. "That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."

Irving missed his fourth game on Wednesday night, so he'll have to miss at least one more before he can come back and play.

We'll have to see if the Nets decide to reinstate him after their next game.