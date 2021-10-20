Look: LeBron James’ Pregame Outfit Going Viral Before Lakers Season-Opener

NBA basketball is back — and so are pregame player outfits.

With the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-opening game against the Golden State Warriors tipping off later tonight, 19th-year basketball icon LeBron James pulled up to Staples Center with some Hollywood style a few hours before game time

Seemingly looking to take a business-like approach to this year’s season opener, LeBron rocked an all-black suit, blacked-out shades and fresh pair of Prada kicks.

LeBron James means business as he arrives wearing Prada “Cloudbust Thunder” kicks 📸: @Lakers pic.twitter.com/9QhfWAyxgk — Def Pen Kicks (@DefPenKicks) October 19, 2021

After winning the NBA Championship in 2020, James and the Lakers were handed an early first-round exit by the Phoenix Suns in this past season’s playoff campaign. Derailed by regular and postseason injuries to both LeBron and his superstar partner Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles squad was unable to reach their title-contending expectations in 2021.

Retooled with a third All Star-level talent in point guard Russell Westbrook — who also arrived to Staples Center in style this evening — the Lakers hope to overcome injuries and father-time this year as the oldest team in the league.

Golden State also failed to reach expectations due to injury this past season. Losing star shooting guard Klay Thompson prior to the start of the year, Steph Curry and the Warriors were unable to make the playoffs — losing to the Lakers on a go-ahead three pointer from LeBron in the inaugural play-in game format.

Tonight’s Western Conference season opener will tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET after the conclusion of Bucks vs. Nets.