Look: LeBron James Reacts To The Marc Gasol Signing

LeBron James seems pretty happy to welcome three-time All-Star Marc Gasol to his Lakers squad.

Reports throughout the week indicated that Gasol would finalize a deal with the team very soon. Those reports were confirmed on Tuesday morning when the big man signed a two-year, $5.3 million deal, according to The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania.

James is certainly thrilled to add even more depth to his recently-buffed front court. The reigning Finals’ MVP posted an Instagram story shortly after Gasol signed with Los Angeles.

“Welcome Big Fella! YESSIR!! @MARCGASOL,” James wrote.

The Lakers have seen significant improvements in the post this offseason. Montrezl Harrell signed with LA earlier this week to a two-year, $19 million deal. Markieff Morris also elected to re-up his contract and return to Los Angeles for another year. Gasol will join the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year and the floor-extending power forward down low next season.

Gasol will fill a void left by Dwight Howard at the true center position. Howard chose to sign a one-year, $2.6 million deal with Philadelphia early this week.

The Lakers also upgraded their back court. The franchise made moves this offseason to replace veterans Rajon Rondo and Danny Green with Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews. Schroder is a rising star and 18.9 ppg scorer at the point guard position. As a three-and-D player, Matthews will be able to fill the roll of Green at a much cheaper price.

With all of this new and returning talent, the Lakers seem to be the team to beat yet again this upcoming season.

The King is no doubt confident he can lead this team on a repeat championship run.