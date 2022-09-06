Look: LeBron James Reacts To Big U.S. Open Upset

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Even LeBron James was amazed by what happened at the U.S. Open on Monday night.

Frances Tiafoe upset No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

LeBron took to social media following the big upset win to shout out Tiafoe.

"CONGRATS Young King!!! You earned it!" he tweeted.

Tiafoe said he was "losing it" when he saw the tweet from LeBron following his match.

"In his press conference just now Tiafoe said he was "losing it" after he saw this tweet but wanted to play it cool and not retweet it right away," D'Arcy Maine reports.

It's been a pretty cool night for Tiafoe, that's for sure.