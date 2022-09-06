Look: LeBron James Reacts To Big U.S. Open Upset
Even LeBron James was amazed by what happened at the U.S. Open on Monday night.
Frances Tiafoe upset No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
LeBron took to social media following the big upset win to shout out Tiafoe.
"CONGRATS Young King!!! You earned it!" he tweeted.
Tiafoe said he was "losing it" when he saw the tweet from LeBron following his match.
"In his press conference just now Tiafoe said he was "losing it" after he saw this tweet but wanted to play it cool and not retweet it right away," D'Arcy Maine reports.
It's been a pretty cool night for Tiafoe, that's for sure.