Look: LeBron James Reacts To Browns-Steelers Game

LeBron James is fired up during this Browns-Steelers game on Thursday night.

He watched running back Nick Chubb extend the Browns' lead to nine as Chubb scored from one yard out on fourth and goal.

James showed his appreciation for Chubb in a tweet following the score:

The Browns are looking to finish off this game and get to 2-1, which would put them in first place in the AFC North heading into Sunday.

They were down 14-13 at halftime but have outscored the Steelers 10-0 in the second half.

James will likely have another tweet following the game if the Browns are able to hold onto this one. It's still a ways away from being over, especially after they blew a 13-point lead with less than two minutes left last Sunday against the New York Jets.

You can watch the remainder of this game on Amazon Prime.